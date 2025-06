ADVERTISEMENT

CTV’s 2025-26 season, unveiled at the Bell Media Upfront in Toronto, includes the new U.S. imports 9-1-1: Nashville and Boston Blue.

“Our commitment to delivering a wide range of compelling content to our CTV viewers and advertisers is stronger than ever,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming. “With a schedule designed to entertain, engage and connect with audiences across the country, viewers can expect a dynamic mix of exciting new series, returning hits and the best in live events.”

The lineup also includes The Floor season four, the new NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and FOX’s rebooted Celebrity Weakest Link, Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer.

New originals for the fall include the return of the local versions of MasterChef and The Traitors. The network is also returning High Potential, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Tracker and more.