As part of a series of changes to its management leadership, Corus Entertainment has appointed John Gossling, formerly co-CEO and CFO, as CEO.

Gossling first joined the company in 2016 and has since served in several leadership roles. He will continue to act as chief financial officer on an interim basis.

“In light of the evolving industry landscape as well as the actions taken to date to stabilize the capital and debt structure of the company, the board has decided to transition back to a single CEO structure,” said Mark Hollinger, lead independent director and co-chair of the Human Resources and Governance Committee. “John has capably led the company as Co-CEO and CFO and is an exceptional leader with the strategic experience and skills needed to guide Corus through change in an evolving industry. The board is confident in his abilities to position Corus for future opportunities and the longer term.”

Troy Reeb has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company and stepped down as co-CEO. His tenure at Corus extends more than 25 years.

“It has been an honor to work with the best brands and the best people in the business,” Reeb said. “I have full confidence that Corus has a bright future under the leadership of John and the talented management team.”

Heather Shaw, non-executive chair of the board, commented, “We thank Troy for his leadership in news and audio and, in recent years, sales, programming and content, and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Among other changes within the company, Jennifer Abrams will expand her mandate and has been appointed senior VP of content and marketing. In addition to her current responsibilities overseeing all aspects of programming Global and Corus’ specialty channels and streaming services, she will oversee marketing and content creation activities at Corus.

Jennifer Lee will expand her mandate to oversee additional operational functions, continuing as chief legal officer, chief administrative officer and corporate secretary. She will also continue to oversee regulatory and public affairs at the company.

Ward Smith, senior VP of news and audio, will continue to lead Global News and the audio business. He now reports directly to Gossling.

Barb McKergow, senior VP of advertising; Shawn Kelly, executive VP of technology; and Bianca Williamson, senior VP of people and culture, all also continue to serve on the senior leadership team.