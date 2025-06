ADVERTISEMENT

Corus Entertainment has unveiled its full 2025-26 lineup of titles for its specialty portfolio and streaming platforms, with programs featuring Simu Liu, Domhnall Gleeson, Emilia Clarke, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds and Henry Winkler.

The scripted portfolio includes The Paper, set in the world of The Office and starring Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus); The Copenhagen Test, starring Liu as a first-generation American intelligence analyst whose brain has been hacked; PONIES, a spy thriller starring Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Haley Lu Richardson as persons of no interest who work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy; Amadeus, a reimagining of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s life starring Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) and Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal, WandaVision); a second season of the live-action Ted comedy; Ted: The Animated Series (w.t.); and a fourth season of Bel-Air.

Coming to W Network are All Her Fault, a suburban thriller starring Sarah Snook (Succession), Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) and Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico); The ’Burbs, a dark comedy starring Keke Palmer (Nope); and the eighth and final season of Outlander.

W Network will also continue to be the exclusive Canadian home of Hallmark Channel content, which means Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, Christmas at Sea, Mistletoe Murders, Finding Mr. Christmas and The Way Home will be airing on the channel during the 2025-26 season.

For Home Network, Building Baeumler, led by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of Island of Bryan, will give viewers an intimate look at their lives in the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and the Georgian Bay. Two new Canadian faces will join the channel this fall with designer Natalie Chong hosting Rentovation and self-taught DIYer Kristen Coutts hosting Beer Budget Reno. Also airing next season on the channel are Life is Messy, House of Ali and Rock Solid Builds.

Flavor Netowrk, meanwhile, will be host to Halloween Bakeshop, Holiday Bakeshop, season 12 of Top Chef Canada, season two of Morimoto’s Sushi Master, season two of Adam Richman Eats Britain, season nine of Kitchen Nightmares and season four of Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen.

Coming to The HISTORY Channel will be a 13th season of Curse of Oak Island and a sixth season of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, as well as the new series WWII with Tom Hanks, History’s Deadliest with Ving Rhames and Hazardous History with Henry Winkler.

National Geographic will host Underdogs, a new documentary getting up close and personal with the outcast of the animal kingdom that is narrated by Ryan Reynolds.

On Slice, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off; Two Sisters: Missing, Murdered, Betrayed; The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets; and The Idaho Student Murders will premiere alongside new seasons of The Challenge, Below Deck Down Under, Married to Medicine, Southern Hospitality and The Daily Show.

By way of adult animation, The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special, a new Regular Show series and new episodes of Smiling Friends will broadcast on Adult Swim.

For kids’ content, YTV will be home to The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball and season nine of Teen Titans GO!, while Treehouse will welcome Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together, season two of Vida The Vet and season four of Rubble & Crew.

“Corus continues to lead the specialty entertainment landscape in Canada, with a portfolio that consistently delivers scale, buzz and standout storytelling,” said Jennifer Abrams, senior VP of programming and multiplatform at Corus Entertainment. “Our 2025-26 slate raises the bar once again—with high-profile new series, must-see returning hits and a curated mix of content across our brands and platforms, setting the stage for an unforgettable year of entertainment.”