ADVERTISEMENT

Global in Canada has picked up seven U.S. shows for its 2025-26 lineup, including the workplace comedy DMV, Dick Wolf’s CIA and the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country.

Also for the fall, the Canadian broadcaster opted for The Road, a new singing competition series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. American series returning to the network include Ghosts, Survivor, 9-1-1, FBI, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins and Elsbeth. The Canadian-made Murder in a Small Town returns for a second season with Marcia Gay Harden and Crime Beat is back for a seventh season.

In midseason, America’s Culinary Cup heads to Global, alongside Y: Marshals and Harlan Coben’s Final Twist. Family Law, Watson and Hollywood Squares return in midseason.

“This spring, Global was the only conventional network to experience year-over-year audience growth, seeing a 7 percent increase in core primetime viewing, delivering 12 of the top 20 programs—more than any other network,” said Jennifer Abrams, senior VP of programming and multiplatform at Corus Entertainment. “With Global’s new acquisitions for the upcoming broadcast season featuring the most-coveted series coming out of this year’s L.A. screenings, paired with some of the most-watched returning series, Global is well-positioned to be the leader in bringing Canadian viewers what they want to see on their screens, entertaining audiences all year long.”