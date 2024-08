ADVERTISEMENT

Corus Entertainment has extended its partnerships with Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC Networks’ We TV and Lionsgate, bringing a slew of new content to Slice this fall.

“For over 30 years, Slice has delivered an irresistible blend of real-life drama, heartwarming stories, and unparalleled entertainment, consistently evolving to meet the changing needs of our viewers,” said Jennifer Abrams, senior VP of programming and multiplatform at Corus Entertainment. “This fall, we’re thrilled to introduce a bold new chapter for Slice, expanding into the unscripted space while remaining true to the core DNA of our Corus-owned network.”

Slice will be delivering The Daily Show starting September 9 at 11 p.m. Jon Stewart will continue to host every Monday night through the 2024 election cycle, while the show’s News Team will share hosting duties Tuesdays through Thursdays.

True Crime News: The Podcast evolves into a weekly broadcast series with True Crime News season one, featuring 260 half-hour episodes, premiering September 16 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Veteran journalist Ana Garcia delivers 52 weeks of original content, delving into closed and active cases.

The three-part Face to Face with Scott Peterson made its debut on August 26 at 10 p.m., taking a new look at the notorious case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

The new true-crime series Deadly Waters with Captain Lee launches September 9 at 10 p.m. In it, Captain Lee uses his nautical expertise to unravel the most remarkable, unsolved crimes on the high seas.

The Real Murders of Los Angeles, meanwhile, exposes the dark underbelly of the city’s glamorous façade. The 8×1-hour show launches on November 11 at 10 p.m.

Coming later this fall, the documentary TikTok Star Murders goes behind the screen into a true-crime case that stunned social media users across the globe.

Toni Braxton and her family bring viewers into their home in The Braxtons, premiering September 4 at 10 p.m.

Viewers can go behind the scenes with the football stars of the Premier League in season one of Married to the Game (U.K.), premiering October 30 at 10 p.m.

The new series Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which follows the multi-talented actress as she navigates life for the first time truly on her own, premieres this fall.

A new season of Mama June: Family Crisis kicks off on Slice on September 5 at 10 p.m.

Debuting this fall, Love After Lockup season five premieres September 24 at 9 p.m. and the second part of the season debuts December 10 at 9 p.m.

Season 18 of Married at First Sight joins the schedule on October 4 at 9 p.m.

Slice’s prime-time lineup continues to be supported by movies and comedy marathons, including new addition The Goldbergs, as well as Will & Grace, The Neighborhood and Ghosts. Current seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Orange County will finale this fall, with streaming on STACKTV available into 2025.