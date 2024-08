ADVERTISEMENT

DesiPlay TV, Viacom18’s FAST channel featuring Hindi content, has launched on Rakuten TV in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Among the offerings on DesiPlay TV are dramas and daily soaps such as Uttaran, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Tu Aashiqui and Sanskaar: Dharohar Apnon Ki and crime thrillers such as Code Red.

DesiPlayTV also features entertainment competitions such as Kitchen Champion and Bollywood hits featuring stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.

DesiPlay TV has a presence on FAST platforms such as Sling, Plex, Pluto TV, Shahid, YuppTV and now Rakuten TV, spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.