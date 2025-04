ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount Australia, BBC Studios Productions Australia and Screenwest have begun filming for Ghosts Australia for Paramount+ and Network 10.

The Australian adaptation of the British comedy is set in a haunted country house full of new ghosts who are as chaotic, unpredictable and messy as Australian history itself.

Go-getter Kate and nerdy city boy Sean are about to jump into the inner-city property market when Kate inherits a huge, historic mansion in the country. A near-death experience gives her the power to see ghosts, and suddenly she has to grapple with the emotional needs of six ghosts while navigating her relationship with Sean and building a business.

The six ghosts are Eileen, an Irish potato famine survivor who is a publican and mother of 13; Gideon, a stoic naval officer fresh off the Third Fleet; Miranda, a socialite bride-to-be from the early 1900s; Lindy, a 1980s aerobics instructor with people-pleasing tendencies; Joon, a young Chinese miner from the gold rush era who has an eternal concussion; and Satan, a misunderstood ’90s “bikie” with a heart of gold.

The cast features Tamala (Cleverman, Nowhere Boys), Rowan Witt (Totally Completely Fine, Book of Mormon), Mandy McElhinney (Love Child, House of Hancock), Brent Hill (Hamilton, School of Rock), Ines English (Last Days of the Space Age, The Last Anniversary), Michelle Brasier (Thank God You’re Here, Aunty Donna), George Zhao (The Family Law, Gold Diggers) and Jackson Tozer (Ricky Stanicky, Deadloch).

The Ghosts Australia writing team is led by writer and executive producer Josh Mapleston (Surviving Summer), with script editor and writer Libby Butler (Surviving Summer, Neighbours), alongside Shontell Ketchell (Gold Diggers), Philip Tarl Denson (Zero-Point) and Steph Tisdell (Fisk, Rosehaven).

The adaptation is directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren (Top End Bub, A Sunburnt Christmas) and Madeleine Dyer (Colin from Accounts, Austin) and produced by Bree-Anne Sykes (Critical Incident, Wellmania).

The series is based on the BBC’s Ghosts, which was produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There for BBC One and distributed by BBC Studios. A U.S. version airs on CBS and has been renewed for a further two seasons. German and French adaptations are now airing, and a Greek adaptation is currently in production.

“We’re delighted to commence production on the Australian iteration of this much-loved global comedy hit,” said Daniel Monaghan, senior VP of content and programming at Paramount Australia. “Ghosts Australia boasts a stellar cast and an incredibly talented creative team. We can’t wait to bring this witty and heartfelt show to life, complete with our set of uniquely Australian ghosts.”

Kylie Washington, executive VP and general manager of global entertainment for Australia at BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, commented, “We’re excited to have assembled such a talented ensemble cast to breathe life into our distinctly Australian reimagining of Ghosts. Ghosts has been a runaway hit in the U.K. and U.S., and we’re looking forward to introducing audiences to these comedic, warmhearted and unlikely group of flat mates that draw on our unique Australian culture and history.”

“Ghosts has entertained audiences all around the world, and we’re so pleased to welcome Network 10, Paramount+ and BBC Studios Productions Australia to Western Australia for the Australian series,” added Rikki Lea Bestall, chief executive officer of Screenwest. “The production will kick off what is set to be an exciting year for the WA screen sector, creating a slew of opportunities for Western Australians.”