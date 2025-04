ADVERTISEMENT

As Max officially lands in Türkiye, the streamer has unveiled new original productions in the territory.

Built upon BluTV, Max in Türkiye delivers a wealth of content from the Warner Bros. Discovery stable as well as a lineup of local originals. The new titles unveiled at Max’s Türkiye launch event are Anatomy of Chaos, Jasmin and Feride. The Turkish titles will be released globally and branded as Max originals.

Jamie Cooke, general manager for CEE, MENA and Türkiye at Warner Bros. Discovery, noted, “Bringing Max to Türkiye is a key milestone for Warner Bros. Discovery and marks the completion of the successful integration of BluTV into our portfolio. The enhanced platform enables us to strengthen our footprint in the region as we offer an even broader selection of world-class entertainment. Türkiye has an incredibly rich storytelling heritage, and with Max, we are delivering a premium streaming experience that combines the best of global and local content.”

Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz, VP of local original productions, local channels and streaming operations lead for Türkiye, added, “The launch of Max is a defining moment for our presence in Türkiye. The country has a vibrant storytelling tradition and a thriving entertainment industry. With Max, we are not only bringing our world-class content to Turkish audiences, we are also increasing our investment in local talent and productions that celebrate Türkiye’s unique culture and stories.”

Max in Türkiye is accessible via standard and premium plans, with an ad tier available with the e-commerce platform Hepsiburada. Hepsiburada Premium members can access the Max platform with ads.