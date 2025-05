ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) unveiled it will be rebranding its streamer Max back to HBO Max this summer.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of WBD. “Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

WBD’s streaming business turned around its profitability by almost $3 billion in two years and has scaled globally with 22 million subscribers added over the past year, with a path to over 150 million by the end of 2026.

“We will continue to focus on what makes us unique—not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of streaming. “It’s really not subjective, not even controversial—our programming just hits different.”

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, added, “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always say at HBO, worth paying for.”