WBD Storyverse is a new initiative launched by Warner Bros. Discovery’s ad-sales division, allowing ad partners to leverage characters from the company’s slate of films and TV shows.

WBD Storyverse aims to help brands connect with audiences by using well-known characters and IPs, building off the success of Unilever’s When Harry Met Sally Hellmann’s commercial and Wayfair’s A Christmas Story holiday spot. With WBD Storyverse, clients will be able to tap into opportunities around properties such as Elf, Harry Potter, The Big Bang Theory, The Matrix, Family Matters and Friends.

WBD Storyverse is providing activation opportunities around licensed products and promotions, strategic sponsorships, co-branded ads and custom content featuring program talent.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery allowed us to bring an iconic moment from When Harry Met Sally to the Big Game in a fresh, unmissable way,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer at Unilever. “When you combine WBD’s iconic cinematic roster with Unilever’s trusted brands, you create something memorable. The results were phenomenal, not just in terms of market share—but in creating genuine cultural impact. I mean, we even got a real-life Bill and Meg reunion at the Oscars!”

“WBD Storyverse is all about creative possibilities,” said Sheereen Russell, executive VP of client partnerships at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Audiences have a deep connection to our stories, and we want to offer that connectivity in service to our partners. By blending fresh ideas with the familiarity of our beloved worlds and characters, we empower marketers to spark cultural conversations and delight consumers with meaningful moments.”