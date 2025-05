ADVERTISEMENT

A slate of vertical video microdramas, new ad innovations and an expanded music content strategy were among the highlights unveiled by TelevisaUnivision at its Upfront presentation to marketers.

Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, said: “TelevisaUnivision is the single most powerful and enduring force in media for Hispanics—the only fully integrated ecosystem that unites premium Spanish-language content, audience insight, and cross-platform scale—all under one roof. In an industry of companies trying to be everything to everyone, we are solely focused on being everything to one: the Hispanic community, a relationship we’ve built and nurtured for 70 years. And in a world where consumer attention is more fragmented than ever, our authenticity and legacy aren’t just advantages—they are the cornerstone of relevance.”

The Spanish-language media giant unveiled a slate of new reality formats, “designed to deliver a constant stream of fresh, unscripted content across genres—from lifestyle and competition to music—all optimized for streaming on ViX.” Expanding its short-form slate, it is rolling out microdramas, with 40 planned for the second half of the year. On the sports front, a new deal with Concacaf adds a full slate of the women’s soccer competitions to its portfolio. For ad clients there will be new immersive in-show ads for ViX. The music strategy includes a new music festival, YA Fest; a partnership with Bresh to tap into the creator economy; digital-first live experiences; ViX Música, a destination within the ViX ecosystem; a deal to stream the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina live on ViX this October; a series of docu-specials and the new ViX Música: All Access franchise.