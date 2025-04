ADVERTISEMENT

TelevisaUnivision emerged from the year-ago period’s loss to post a first-quarter profit of $11.7 million on revenues that slipped to $1 billion.

“We delivered strong operational execution in the first quarter, resulting in adjusted OIBDA growth and sustained momentum against our strategic priorities,” said Daniel Alegre, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “As we continue to evolve the company in 2025, we are driving tighter alignment and integration between our teams in the U.S. and Mexico, and we are building a more agile and efficient organization. Our reimagined content strategy is strengthening our connection to verticals that deeply resonate with our audience, while the continued growth of ViX has enabled us to execute a more robust cross-platform strategy. Our focus on streamlining our business operations will improve operating margins, and we remain committed to deleveraging and strengthening our balance sheet.”

Revenues fell from $1.1 billion last year, with the company attributing that to foreign exchange headwinds, difficult prior-year comparisons given the lack of the Super Bowl and the timing of the renewal cycle with Mexican distribution partners. Revenues in the U.S. were down 4 percent to $709 million. Mexican revenues slipped by 9 percent excluding FX to $315 million.

The Spanish-language media giant saw its ad revenues fall by 13 percent in the quarter to $563 million, with U.S. revenues down 11 percent while Mexican revenues inched up by 1 percent. Subscription and licensing revenues were down 7 percent in real terms to $438 million but were up 1 percent excluding FX and distribution cycle variations, driven by ViX’s premium tiers. U.S. revenues rose 5 percent while Mexico was down 15 percent excluding FX.