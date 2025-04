ADVERTISEMENT

Keynotes slated for the inaugural Connected TV Festival, running from April 29 to May 1, include Bedrock Streaming’s Jonas Engwall, Tubi’s Ross Appleton, ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst, Omdia’s Maria Rua Aguete and Roku Brand Studio’s Brian Toombs, among others.

The festival will also feature keynotes from Samsung Ads’ Bérangère Degni-Rezé, Channel 4’s Rupinder Downie and Joe Churchill, and Kedoo Entertainment’s Batyr Aidarkhan, as well as a session on successful YouTube channel and app curation opportunities with VA Media’s Mark Ashbridge, pocket.watch’s Brian C. Janes and Future Today’s Soma Sengupta.

Tuesday, April 29

9 a.m. EDT

Bedrock Streaming’s Jonas Engwall

Jonas Engwall , the CEO of Bedrock, will showcase how the company’s streaming solutions are helping broadcasters drive online engagement and revenues.

Samsung Ads’ Bérangère Degni-Rezé

As Samsung’s global FAST platform scales its content lineup and user base, we hear from Bérangère Degni-Rezé , the head of TV Plus in Europe at Samsung Ads, about the expanding CTV advertising opportunity.

ZDF Studios’ Linette Zaulich

On the heels of her appointment to lead ZDF Studios’ B2C department, Linette Zaulich will weigh in on AVOD licensing opportunities, YouTube engagement and FAST channel rollouts.

Roku Brand Studio’s Brian Toombs

Brian Toombs, the head of Roku Brand Studio, a division of the connected devices giant, will offer up insights on how the company is working with advertisers on content opportunities.

Wednesday, April 30

9 a.m. EDT

Tubi’s Ross Appleton

Ross Appleton , VP and general manager for the U.K. at Tubi, will discuss what’s driving usage and advertiser gains for the AVOD platform as it nears its first anniversary in the competitive British landscape.

ProSiebenSat.1’s Henrik Pabst

Offering a unique perspective on how “traditional” media giants are adapting to consumption shifts, Henrik Pabst , chief content officer at ProSiebenSat.1 Media, will share his views on acquiring for linear and on-demand audiences.

Channel 4’s Branded Entertainment Bet

Rupinder Downie, content solutions leader at the pioneering U.K. public-service broadcaster, joins the CTV Festival with Joe Churchill, digital commissioning editor, to discuss successful advertiser-funded content initiatives on linear and social video.

Thursday, May 1