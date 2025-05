ADVERTISEMENT

Maria Rua Aguete, leader of the media and entertainment team at research firm Omdia, delivered a data-packed presentation on CTV advertising projections and the shoppable TV opportunity as the Connected TV Festival continued today.

Rua Aguete’s session featured a wealth of data on CTV trends, with her noting, “I’m going to show you how to make money in this space and how connected TV advertising is reshaping media and entertainment.” You can watch the session here.

The media and entertainment business this year will reach $1.07 trillion in revenue, with 70 percent of that coming from video, followed by gaming, cinema and music.

“The big growth area this year will come from online video, cinema and games,” Rua Aguete explained.

She went on to note that some 60 percent of online video revenues will come from advertising, and about 40 percent of linear revenues will be ad-driven. “That’s why one of the hot topics going forward will be hybrid models, since subscriptions models will not be enough to cover the expenses of content production.”

Rua Aguete then drilled down into where the money is in the CTV space, noting that revenues from smart TV hardware sales will reach $23 billion in 2029, with ad revenues being double that at $51 billion. Smart TV manufacturers know this is a huge opportunity, she added. In the U.S., linear and CTV advertising will hit $93 billion, with retail media advertising at $104 billion. Consumer online spend, meanwhile, is projected to rise to $2 trillion. “That’s why shoppable TV is such an important topic.”

In 2025, online consumer expenditure this year will be $4.4 trillion, “which is four times what we spend in media and entertainment. So the opportunities in online consumer expenditure are massive.” Indeed, Omdia projects online consumer spend will reach $6.6 trillion in 2029, with media and entertainment spend at $1.3 trillion.

Rua Aguete also explored shifting content consumption habits, noting that YouTube is the top-viewed service across the markets that Omdia tracks with IPSOS, with Netflix and TikTok, among others, in the top charts for audiences 18 to 64. In the U.K., BVOD players are doing well, she added. For under 34s, Twitch ranks among the top video services. Further, digital viewing is increasingly happening on the living room CTV set. “A consumer survey reveals that of the 220 million users of YouTube in the U.S., 52 percent are watching that content on their smart TV.”

Rua Aguete also discussed how broadcasters and platforms are tapping into YouTube’s popularity to scale their own audiences. “They know that YouTube is a place not to compete but to partner to grab the attention of that audience that they don’t have yet.”

The Omdia presentation also looked at the competitive OS landscape. “The connected TV world is very fragmented, but [these] companies know there is a lot of money in advertising and shoppable TV. Shoppable TV and retail media will be the biggest growth areas going forward in the next five years. It’s growing faster than any other advertising segment. In order to succeed, shoppable TV will need very good ad tech companies to help us in this value chain. We need to make sure that the ads that people receive on their TVs are relevant to them. We need to be able to buy whatever you see on the TV. A lot of work needs to be done to remove points of friction. There are still lots of challenges that don’t allow the experience to be satisfying.”