Lucinda Hicks has been tapped as the new CEO of SISTER Group, with CFO and interim chief Chris Fry becoming group COO.

Based in London, Hicks will oversee the overall strategic direction of the indie studio, co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch (executive chairman) and Jane Featherstone (chief creative officer). Fry, group COO and CFO, and Hicks will work closely with SISTER London, which continues to be led by Featherstone and its existing leadership team.

SISTER recently increased its stake in Dorothy St Pictures. The group also includes British animation company Locksmith Animation, non-scripted TV and tech entertainment company Yes Yes Media and a partnership with London music venue KOKO. In the US, SISTER has invested in podcast studio Campside Media; publishing venture Zando; Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s content studio; and AWA Studios, a comic book, film & TV studio.

“Lucinda takes the reins at a truly exciting point in SISTER’s evolution with our global facing TV and film operations now led from the U.K., creative partner businesses maturing and showing almost limitless potential,” said Murdoch. “She is one of the most talented creative executives of her generation, who has run indies and groups, has a proven track record in nurturing creative talent, founding start-ups, and driving major M&A activity and an ingrained international perspective—a skillset and experience perfectly suited to lead us in our next chapter. I couldn’t be happier that she will be doing so, and with the close support at Group of Chris Fry, who has steered us so adeptly in recent months as interim and whose impact in supporting our partners since the start has been immeasurable.”

“We are a creator-led business and Lucinda is a true champion of creatives,” said Featherstone. “Having had the pleasure of working with her both at Shine Group and more recently through her work with us as a consultant, I know implicitly the acumen, leadership and impact that she will bring to the role,”

Hicks was previously CEO of Banijay UK and COO of Endemol Shine UK. “SISTER is synonymous with excellence and unique in the creative diversity of the incredible companies that sit within the fold,” she said. “I’ve seen recently first-hand how that reputation is rightly earned and how the ambition to continually raise the bar is unrelenting and so characteristic of Liz and Jane. Having had the privilege of working with them and the brilliant Chris Fry in different guises across the years it’s genuinely energizing to be joining them, and the supremely talented SISTER team in this role at this time.”