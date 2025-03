ADVERTISEMENT

The Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) has revealed Jane Featherstone and Anne Mensah as Special Award winners for the BPG Awards 2025, which celebrate the very best in British television, streaming and audio.

Featherstone, Sister Pictures co-founder and executive producer, will be honored at the BPG Awards with the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting, sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery. As the former CEO of Kudos and co-chairman of Shine UK, Featherstone played a pivotal role in bringing high-quality drama to mainstream audiences. She founded Sister in 2015.

Anne Mensah, VP of content at Netflix UK, is awarded with the BPG Jury Prize for Outstanding TV Executive. As Netflix’s first U.K.-based commissioner, she has played a key role in bringing acclaimed projects to life, including BPG Awards 2025 nominees Baby Reindeer, Strike: The Uncivil War and Scoop.

This year’s BPG Jury Award for Excellence in British Drama goes to Playground and Company Pictures for their series Wolf Hall: The Mirror & The Light on BBC One.

The winners of the BPG Awards 2025 Special Awards will be presented with their accolades at the 51st edition of the Broadcasting Press Guild’s BPG Awards 2025 on March 20.