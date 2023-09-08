Friday, September 8, 2023
Sky Orders Small Town, Big Story

Alexa Alfano 12 hours ago Top Stories


Sky has greenlit the new dramatic comedy series Small Town, Big Story, set to debut in 2024 on Sky and NOW in the U.K. and Ireland.

Starring Christina Hendricks (Good Girls, Mad Men) and Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), the six-parter created and directed by Chris O’Dowd (Moone Boy) centers on a rural village of rattled misfits on the border of Ireland as a Hollywood production rolls into town, unveiling a hidden secret.

Additional cast includes Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe), Leia Murphy (Fair City) and David Rawle (Moone Boy). Patrick Martins (The Confessions of Frannie Langton), Evanne Kilgallon (Obituary), Andrew Bennett (The Quiet Girl) and Ruth McCabe (Aisha) also feature, along with David Wilmot (Station Eleven, The Alienist), with further casting to be announced.

Commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky, the dramedy is a Playground and FilmNation Entertainment production in association with Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is to handle international sales of the series.











About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

