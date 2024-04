ADVERTISEMENT

Sky has secured the rights to broadcast up to 44 matches from the Barclays Women’s Super League for the 2024-2025 season.

Sky Sports first partnered with the Women’s Super League in 2021. With the partnership extension, viewers can access the League for another season on Sky Sports. The content is also available to non-Sky subscribers via a NOW Sports Membership.

Since Sky Sports first partnered with the Women’s Super League, viewing on pay TV has increased four-fold.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “It’s a hugely exciting time for women’s football in this country. Extending our partnership with the Women’s Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customers. Audiences have increased hugely over recent years and we’re proud of our contribution to the growth of the game and women’s sport more broadly, showing 70 percent of all live action last year on our channels.”