Banijay Iberia has bolstered its commitment to diversity by becoming the first Gold Partner of the Observatory of Diversity in Audiovisual Media (ODA).

ODA will support Banijay Iberia in developing, producing and promoting its productions and serve as a consultant throughout the entire process, ensuring compliance with representation and diversity standards.

As a Gold Partner, Banijay Iberia will contribute to ODA’s ongoing research into representation through annual reports and the ODA Awards. It will also have exclusive access to the organization’s premium analytics tools, talent pool and tailored workshops.

“With this initiative, we want to take another step forward in our commitment to diversity,” said Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia. “Internally, we count on employee resource groups, such as Banijay Pride and Banijay Elle, as well as other partnerships with organizations that promote a better society, but this collaboration with ODA is truly strategic. For the first time, we will offer a practical tool that will enable all our teams to create better and more inclusive content, placing us at the forefront of positive change in the region.”

Jorge Gonzalo, president and CEO of ODA, added, “Thanks to this agreement, Banijay Iberia and ODA join forces to demonstrate the importance of specialist support throughout the different phases of the development process, ensuring fairer and more responsible methods and outcomes.”