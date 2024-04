ADVERTISEMENT

The AI-powered news streaming service Channel 1 has debuted a video featuring company founder Adam Mosam that showcases the company’s capability to translate and present news in a host of languages.

In the video, Mosam presents a vision for the Channel 1’s future and discusses the role of journalism in the era of AI. The address is available to view in English, Spanish, French, German, Polish, Japanese, Arabic, Korean, Turkish and more.

“Channel 1 is building the first media company of the next generation,” said Mosam. “Gathering and delivering news in a multitude of languages is a core competency that we are developing in service of our global ambitions. We look forward to showcasing more of Channel 1 in the coming months as we approach our launch later this year.”