Content Americas Adds AI Event to 2024 Agenda

Content Americas has unveiled plans to host a half-day AI Academy course entitled An Introduction to AI for the Content Business, set to be held in Spanish and English.

The course is designed to help creatives and executives working in the international content business understand the power of the new technology, as well as the opportunities and threats it presents. Taking place on January 25 as part of the conference agenda, it is to be available free of charge to Content Americas delegates.

The two-and-a-half-hour block is set to cover the brief history of AI in the content business, the basics of AI and machine learning, address key AI terminologies and explore how AI can help in generating and curating content. More topics include using AI to tailor content for users and optimize revenue streams. Limitations of AI will be discussed, along with its possible biases and how to mitigate them, copyright and originality concerns and the ethical dilemmas of using the technology for content.

The block will continue by discussing the evolving landscape of AI in content, note upcoming innovations to watch out for and how to prepare businesses for the future. An open floor for questions is to follow.