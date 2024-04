ADVERTISEMENT

The Story Works is a brand-new film and television studio complex opened in London by producers Simon Vaughan and Damian Keogh, co-founders of The Story Collective.

Built on the historic site of a 22-acre riverside brewery in Mortlake, SW14, The Story Works is the largest film and television studio in the heart of London.

Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content) and Kwame Kwei-Armah, outgoing artistic director of The Young Vic, are also part of the founding team.

The Story Works will now host storytellers at Mortlake and reinvigorate this unique historic site as a major new center of global scripted production. The site has also been used to create an outdoor standing set of Victorian East London docks and back-streets, built as the backdrop for the upcoming Disney+ drama series A Thousand Blows, created by Steven Knight and starring Stephen Graham.

Vaughan, chairman and CEO, said: “Our mission began because we fell in love with the Brewery and its amazing buildings while shooting here. Over time this has evolved into us now opening our doors as a major new film and television studio in London. The U.K. has long been the center of excellence for TV and film production—great crews, craft, talent and tax credits, and we have some of the world’s most prestigious and amazing film studios. But never has it been possible to build a major TV series or feature film at studios so close to the center of town. We are now open for business and ready to welcome our next production.”

Keogh said: “As producers, we have spent the last two years road-testing this unique, romantic, historic site, and it has been rewarding for all involved. Cast and crew, so many of whom live nearby, have been able to live balanced lives whilst delivering their very best work. The space is substantial and flexible, but it has a magic quality due to its heritage that has captured all of our imaginations. We can’t wait to welcome new projects to this special home from home.”

Kwei-Armah said: “The vision of turning a historic, derelict brewery into such a vibrant creative space, right in the heart of London, is thrilling and important. Apart from the brilliant stories that will be crafted here, this will inspire our next generation of storytellers to have a sense of ownership, to think and dream at their multi-disciplinary optimum, despite the messages often to the contrary.”