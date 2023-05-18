The Story Collective Makes New Investment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Story Collective has invested in the former Shiny Button duo’s new comedy-drama production company, Mighty Pebble Pictures.

Mighty Pebble Pictures has been set up and is led by James De Frond and Tom Davis, with plans to develop and produce drama, comedy and projects that sit somewhere between the two. The move expands The Story Collective’s fast-growing investment portfolio, which already includes Maia Pictures and Artis Pictures.

Along with the investment, The Story Collective will support the company strategically, financially and commercially and will provide the infrastructure to help develop, produce and deliver its projects.

CEO Damian Keogh said: “Tom and James are brilliant, uniquely talented individuals. Put them together, and that brilliance seems to expand exponentially. From both behind and in front of the camera, they bring wit, charm, warmth, humanity, drama and laughter to everything they’re involved in, and just as important; they are honest, generous and funny. Huge thanks to Humphrey for introducing us all and being instrumental in helping us pull it all together.”

Davis and De Frond said: “We are thrilled to be joining up with The Story Collective. It feels like such an exciting step for the both of us. Since meeting Damian and the team here, we’ve been blown away by their enthusiasm and support. We can’t wait to start this next stage of our journey alongside them. It’s also great to get some extra income on top of the scrap metal and dog-minding businesses we’ve also set up. We’d like to thank Banijay UK/Tiger Aspect for their support over the last five years and for collaborating with us on a number of shows that we are both immensely proud of.”