The Story Collective Makes Senior Hires

ADVERTISEMENT

The Story Collective is bolstering its senior team with two new hires, including Ceci Mazzarella as head of development.

Mazzarella was most recently at See-Saw Films, where she worked closely across the development of many U.K. film projects and helped establish See-Saw’s limited series TV slate. Her credits include Operation Mincemeat and the upcoming feature One Life.

Mazzarella will work closely with The Story Collective’s executive producer Kate Lewis to develop a slate of bold writer-driven TV projects.

Elouise West joins as head of commercial, legal and business affairs from New Pictures, where has been responsible for running business affairs on a wide range of productions. In her new role, she will also be overseeing business affairs on all company productions as well as the shows being produced within the company’s investment portfolio.

CEO Damian Keogh said: “As production continues on A Thousand Blows and our development slate grows within our investment portfolio, we feel very lucky that Elouise and Ceci have agreed to join us. Both are highly talented in their fields and, most importantly, as we build our ethos, extremely kind, patient, fun and collaborative.”