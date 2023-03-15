The Story Collective Invests in Artis Pictures, Maia Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

The Story Collective has made its first investments into scripted production companies: Artis Pictures, led by drama producer Kate Croft, and Maia Pictures, helmed by former Channel 4 commissioner Rachel Springett.

Artis Pictures was established by Croft to produce premium drama series in partnership with showrunner executive producers, originating content out of the U.K. for the international market. Artis previously had a first-look deal with Lookout Point and BBC Worldwide, followed by a co-development/production deal with BBC Studios.

Springett’s Maia Pictures is a comedy and drama production company focused on developing projects with a new generation of original, authored, bold voices telling authentic stories that impact the world today. Springett has a track record of commissioning first time writers and launched the careers of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Mae Martin (Feel Good) and Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts), among others.

The Story Collective will provide strategic, commercial and operational support, as well as development funding, to both companies.

The investments come as production ramps up on The Story Collective’s first scripted commission, the Steven Knight epic 12-part series A Thousand Blows (w.t.), starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham for Disney+.

CEO Damian Keogh said: “We are excited to partner with Kate’s and Rachel’s brilliantly creative and distinctive companies and look forward to working with them to bring their carefully curated shows to life. Both are passionate about the material they develop and work in a hugely nurturing and supportive way with their writers.”

Springett said: “I am thrilled to join forces with The Story Collective, a truly exciting global content studio whose founders are some of the most talented creatives and commercially experienced executives in the industry. I look forward to making some incredible shows together.”

Croft said: “When it comes to curating shows and supporting creatives through production, it’s all about vision, tenacity and passion, something The Story Collective fully understands. Simon and Damian are long-standing colleagues, creative, fearless and powerful advocates in the business of entertainment. I am excited to be collaborating with them again.”