Apple TV+ Lands Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Comedy

Jamie Stalcup 7 hours ago


Apple TV+ has ordered a ten-episode half-hour comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson from Skydance Television.

The untitled series, created by David West Read (The Big Door Prize, Schitt’s Creek, Broadway’s & Juliet), tells an odd-couple love story revolving around the strange bond between McConaughey and Harrelson. Their friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on McConaughey’s ranch in Texas.

In addition to starring, McConaughey and Harrelson will executive produce alongside Read. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

The new series marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Skydance Television, as the two previously worked together on The Big Door Prize, which was also created by Read.











