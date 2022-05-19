Video: Now & Then’s Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira & Gideon Raff

Saturday, May 21, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski


Premiering tomorrow, May 20, on Apple TV+, Now & Then is a multilayered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood. Its story follows as the lives of a group of college friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their worlds at risk. Over eight episodes, the plot unravels over twin timelines and in two languages—and many different dialects.

 

Ramón Campos, creator, showrunner and writer of Now & Then; Gema R. Neira, creator and writer; and Gideon Raff, executive producer and director, spoke to World Screen Weekly about crafting the cinematic look and feel for the series and about the opportunities for dual-language and non-English-language shows to travel.











