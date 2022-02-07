Apple TV+ Reveals Lineup of Fresh Original Series

ADVERTISEMENT

During its TCA Winter Press Tour presentation, Apple TV+ gave a look at new and returning originals set to make their global debut in the coming months.

“In the months ahead, we’ll continue to deliver a diverse range of exceptional shows from the world’s most inventive and creative minds,” said Matt Cherniss, head of domestic programming of Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for audiences all over the world to connect with these incredible, heartwarming and powerful stories just as much as we have.”

Suspicion—a new, high-paced thriller starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman about the kidnapping of a prominent American businesswoman’s son—debuted on February 4 on the service.

Coming February 18, Severance is a new workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson. It stars Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and more.

On the same day, Apple TV+ will debut Lincoln’s Dilemma, a four-part documentary series that explores the legacy of President Lincoln and the country’s complex journey to end slavery.

From Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, Dear… returns for a second season with a new roster of icons, including the late Andre Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton. It is slated for March 4.

March 11 sees the premiere of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new limited series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends and by even himself.

Starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, WeCrashed will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18. The eight-episode limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello is based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, inspired by actual events.

Pachinko—told in Korean, Japanese and English—will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 25. It is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

Slow Horses is a new six-episode drama series adapted from Mick Herron’s CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning novels starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke. Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5. It is slated for April 4.

Coming later in April, Roar is a new eight-episode, female-driven anthology series based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. They Call Me Magic is a global documentary event telling the real-life story of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Shining Girls is an eight-episode metaphysical drama series starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss, created by Silka Louisa and based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes.

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning global hit thriller Tehran drops in May. Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joins the cast alongside Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

Also in May comes Now and Then, an eight-episode bilingual and multi-layered thriller told in Spanish and English that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead.