Disney Branded Television Taps FOX Drama Exec

Charlie Andrews has been named executive VP of live-action and alternative series for Disney Branded Television.

Andrews will oversee all live-action programming, scripted and unscripted series and movies created by Disney Branded Television for Disney+ and Disney Channels.

He succeeds Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, to whom he will report.

Andrews was previously with FOX Entertainment and most recently held the role of executive VP of drama development, programming and event series. He also had a brief stint at Netflix as director of original series.

Davis said, “Charlie’s passion and instincts for discovering and supporting some of today’s best writers, directors, producers and performers are exactly what we need to be the best home for talent and the preeminent content provider for kids and family entertainment. He is a trusted and accomplished leader, who I know will take our business to new heights.”