Disney Branded TV Unveils Extensive Upcoming Slate

Disney Branded Television has unveiled a slate of new original programming across Disney+ and various Disney channels at its TCA Winter Press Tour presentation, including series from Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, the Russo Brothers and more.

Among Disney Branded Television’s new series is the preschool comedy Tiny Trailblazers for Disney Junior, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. The series models positive attitudes about the great outdoors and highlights the importance of environmental conservation. National Geographic is consulting on the project.

Paola Santiago and the River of Tears, produced by 20th Television and executive produced by Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, is inspired by the legend of La Llorona (the Weeping Woman). When Paola’s best friend goes missing, she must enter a world of folklore to save her.

Produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, the Disney+ original movie Superfudge is based on the best-selling book by Judy Blume. Superfudge centers on 12-year-old Peter Hatcher whose life is almost perfect—except for his 3-year-old brother, Fudge, who is like a tornado. Only one thing brings them together—a new baby sister.

Disney Branded Television also revealed Prom Pact (working title), a Disney+ original movie that sees high school senior Mandy Coleman do anything it takes to get into Harvard, including asking for help from a popular all-star jock whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum; The Naughty Nine, a holiday heist movie for Disney Channel and Disney+ that follows fifth-grader Andy as he pulls together a team of fellow children who were on the Christmas naughty list to execute an elaborate present heist; and Under Wraps 2, a Halloween-themed sequel to Under Wraps for Disney Channel and Disney+, produced by MarVista Entertainment.

The unscripted slate features two Disney+ original series: Growing Up and Rennervations. Growing Up, produced by Culture House and executive produced by Brie Larson, Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon and Carri Twigg, explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures and executive produced by Jeremy Renner, among others, Rennervations embraces Renner’s passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

Disney Branded Television greenlit Goosebumps, based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling book series, for Disney+. Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, the series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must work together in order to save it.

Among the other announcements made during Disney Branded Television’s presentation were a series renewal for Secrets of Sulphur Springs and a February 23 premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Previously announced titles include the ABC Signature-produced Beauty and the Beast (working title), which will star Rita Ora; American Born Chinese, an action-comedy series from 20th Television; Big Shot season two, from ABC Signature and executive produced by David E. Kelley; The Crossover, a 20th Television-produced basketball series to be narrated by Daveed Diggs; season two of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., from 20th Television; season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; season two of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers; season two of The Mysterious Benedict Society; National Treasure, an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise from ABC Signature; Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series; and The Spiderwick Chronicles, based on Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black’s best-selling books.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: “With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand. I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories—new and reimagined—to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”