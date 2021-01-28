Reena Singh Takes On New Role for Disney Branded TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Reena Singh has been named to the newly created role of senior VP of development and current series for Disney Branded Television.

The appointment marks Singh’s return to the group after 11 years from, most recently, 20th Television, where she was senior VP of current programming since 2015. In her new post, Singh will lead the live-action development and current series teams at Disney Branded Television to develop and deliver original scripted series for Disney+ and Disney linear platforms.

Singh will be reporting to Ayo Davis, executive VP of creative development and strategy at Disney Branded Television.