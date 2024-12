ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Branded Television has ordered the family comedy Malcolm in the Middle for a limited, four-episode run on Disney+ globally, coming nearly 25 years after its original debut.

From 20th Television and New Regency, the new episodes will see the return of original cast members Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston as Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as Lois.

In the brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved—along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television. “When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Malcolm in the Middle originally debuted on Fox in 2000. Across seven seasons, the series received widespread critical acclaim, scoring a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, one GRAMMY Award and seven Golden Globe nominations.