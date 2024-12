ADVERTISEMENT

Cartel Entertainment has rebranded as Evoke Entertainment to reflect the company’s vision for the future.

The company was established over a decade ago by partners Stan Spry and Jeff Holland. Spry serves as CEO, and Holland is COO.

Evoke is known for representing top-tier talent across literary, animation and unscripted spaces, as well as producing and financing content.

Notable clients include writers, creators, and showrunners such as Joe Henderson (Lucifer), Patrick MacManus (Dr. Death), Michael Alaimo (Ballard), Sheryl Anderson (Sweet Magnolias), Maisha Closson (Truth Be Told), Lisa Albert (Hacks), Andrew Colville (Severance), Jason Gavin (Dark Wind), Teresa Hsiao (Joy Ride), Evan Mann (Royal Crackers), Aric Avelino (Silo), Shelley Meals (Welcome to Derry), Bryan Oh (Citadel), Kendall Sherwood (Ballard), Jim Campolongo (Sandman), Dewayne Jones (Your Honor), Qui Nguyen (Raya: the Last Dragon), Jamie Uyeshiro (Freeridge), John Christian Plummer (Nazarene), and Aeryn Williams (Umbrella Academy), among others.

Directors and producer-directors the company represents include Danielle Fishel (Lopez v. Lopez), Nick Copus (Bel-Air), Lisa France (Queen Sugar), Melissa Kosar (Abbott Elementary), Clare Neiderpruem (Christmas with the Campbells), Dale Stern (Veep) and Vanessa Parise (The Flash).

Its animation roster features Shea Fontana (Monster High), Whitney Ralls (Baby Shark’s Big Show), Tim McKeon (Odd Squad), Elise Allen (Princess Power) and Joel Trussell (Captain Fall).

Evoke also has an unscripted client list, with creators, showrunners and production companies such as Teamshed (Deb’s House), Looseworld (Waco), Prodigium Films (Gaming Wall Street), Wanderland Media (A Place in the Sun) and Aaron Catling (Battlebots).

On the production and finance side, Evoke Entertainment recently produced and financed the Shudder/AMC series Creepshow, the SYFY/Universal series Day of the Dead and the Netflix series Twelve Forever. It is in production on Tubi’s Breaking Bear.

“Jeff Holland and I started Cartel Entertainment as a two-man shop in 2011, and we’ve had the privilege of significant growth over the last 13 years,” Spry said. “As our ambitions and global footprint have expanded, so has our vision. While Cartel Entertainment will always have a special place in our hearts, we felt it was time to choose a name that reflects our forward-looking approach, our ambitious goals, and the exceptional clients we represent and projects we produce.”

Holland added, “Our success is a testament to our outstanding team and the commitment of our experienced partners, Evan Corday, Geoff Silverman and Bradford Bricken.”