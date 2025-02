ADVERTISEMENT

Evoke Entertainment (formerly Cartel Entertainment) has made two new executive appointments and secured two overhead deals with Anthony Fankhauser of Ames Media and Lexi Lewis of Magic String Productions.

Lisa Alford has been named VP of development, joining Evoke with a focus on streaming, independent films and television movies. Previously, Alford has held executive producer roles at Johnson Production Group and development jobs at TriStar Television and Sony Pictures Television. Based in Los Angeles, she will manage the company’s expanding slate of films and output deals.

Breanne Laplante, previously executive VP of business and legal affairs and chief operations officer at Reel One Entertainment, becomes head of business affairs. Laplante will oversee business affairs for Evoke’s U.S. and Canadian offices. Based in Vancouver, she brings experience from Insight Film Studios and the Canadian Media Production Association, with more than 450 production credits to her name.

Meanwhile, producer Anthony Fankhauser (Creepshow) signed an overhead, distribution and financing deal with Evoke through his shingle Ames Media. Operating out of Evoke’s Winnipeg office, he will work closely with Evoke’s partnership team to help continue to grow the Evoke library of content. Fankhauser has produced more than 100 films and co-financed and produced both Canadian and American films for streaming, theatrical and television series and television.

Producer Lexi Lewis (Love of the Irish, Never Been Chris’d) inked an overall exclusive deal for her newly launched Magic String Productions, which will produce content spanning romance, comedy, thriller and horror. Lewis previously worked as director of development and production for Cartel Pictures and held positions at Reel One Entertainment and Hallmark Channel.

“Evoke continues to grow as a full-service studio, producing dozens of films and series each year,” said Stan Spry, co-founder and CEO of Evoke Entertainment. “Breanne’s expertise strengthens our business affairs, while Lisa’s leadership ensures we meet our production goals. Lexi and Anthony are not only outstanding producers but also longtime colleagues and friends. Their addition further enhances Evoke’s production and distribution capabilities.”