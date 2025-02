ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand is soon adding ESPN to its offering following the launch of the sports broadcaster on the SVOD platform in Latin America last summer and the U.S. in December.

Australia and New Zealand are the first English-speaking markets outside North America to launch ESPN on Disney+. The ESPN hub will deliver more than 10,000 hours of sports content via live ESPN and ESPN2 channels, on-demand replays and original programming and will be accessible to all Disney+ Premium and Standard subscribers in Australia and New Zealand.

“Sport on Disney+ is an innovative game-changer,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, senior VP and managing director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand and head of ESPN Asia-Pacific. “It further enriches our already strong and unique content offering, boosts value for subscribers and serves sports fans anytime, anywhere. Disney+ will provide access to the biggest ESPN offering ever delivered in our market, including live games and on-demand replays. ESPN’s unrivaled coverage of massive global sporting events and dedicated local programming adds to the wide array of entertainment already available on Disney+ for audiences of all ages.”

ESPN is also available via Foxtel, Kayo Sport, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.