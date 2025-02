ADVERTISEMENT

Shaftesbury has brought Shauna Jamison on board the company’s leadership team as VP of production.

Jamison was part of the original production team behind launching Murdoch Mysteries, now in its 18th season with over 300 episodes. A seasoned producer with a career spanning both Canadian and American productions including film, prime-time drama and teen programming, she has maintained a strong partnership with Shaftesbury over the years.

Her work as production manager includes a range of notable projects, among them The Marriage Fool (Carol Burrnett), Eloise at the Plaza (Julie Andrews) and The Comey Rule (Brendan Gleeson, Holly Hunter) and as producer on In the Tall Grass (Patrick Wilson), Code 8: Part II (Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell), Underbelly (Stephen Amell, Minnie Driver) and Dark Oracle.

“Shauna has been a key part of Shaftesbury’s production family for over 20 years from the very first Murdoch movie to most recently on Underbelly for Crave,” said Christina Jennings, president and chairman of Shaftesbury. “She is a smart executive who thinks outside of the box and embraces new production models. She is a great people person and we are lucky to have her join us.”

“Stepping into this role with Shaftesbury feels like a natural evolution,” said Jamison. “I’ve always embraced a challenge, and some of my most rewarding experiences have come from tackling ambitious productions with this team. Shaftesbury is an industry powerhouse—pushing boundaries in storytelling and production—and I’m excited to help drive that vision forward.”