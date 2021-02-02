AMC Networks Invests in Shaftesbury

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks has invested in Shaftesbury, as part of a new strategic partnership.

Through its investment in Shaftesbury, AMC Networks will gain access to Shaftesbury’s slate and expand its content and development capabilities in Canada. The new partnership will create growth for Shaftesbury’s existing and future slate of content across all genres, creating more opportunities for Canadian creators in front of and behind the camera.

Shaftesbury CEO and Chairman Christina Jennings will continue to spearhead the creative focus of the company and lead the day-to-day operational control alongside Executive Vice President Scott Garvie. Jennings, Garvie and Shaftesbury board member Michael Levine will remain on Shaftesbury’s board of directors. They will be joined by two new AMC Networks directors, Harold Gronenthal, executive VP of programming and marketing for AMC Networks International, and Matt Graham, general manager of the AMC Networks-owned Acorn TV streaming service.

“This new partnership will leverage the broad expertise of AMC Networks and Shaftesbury to deliver significant growth opportunities for the development, production, distribution and reach of our content,” said Christina Jennings, CEO and chairman of Shaftesbury. “Getting

Canadian stories and creative talent in front of the international market has always been Shaftesbury’s mission—this relationship will give us a big leg up.”

“Christina has built a world-class production company with a long track record and reputation for creating high-quality content that resonates in markets around the world,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks’ president and CEO. “Shaftesbury is an ideal partner for AMC Networks as we expand our focus on sourcing premium content and IP for distribution across our own platforms as well as to third parties. In addition, this partnership will give AMC Networks enhanced capabilities to expand our productions in Canada.”