Sharon Levy Upped at Endemol Shine North America

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon Levy has been elevated to chief content officer at Endemol Shine North America, promoted from her role as president of unscripted and scripted television.

“Since arriving three years ago, Sharon has successfully transformed our team’s development and production efforts, creating both unscripted and scripted hits for a wide array of networks and platforms,” said Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas at Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings. “I’m thrilled that she will continue leading our content team and I know that she has an exciting, ambitious slate of new series that we will be rolling out in the coming months.”

“We are clearly building something special and yes, I’m thrilled to continue working alongside Cris, my world-class team here in Los Angeles and all of our Banijay colleagues across the globe,” added Levy. “We enter 2021 with a lot of momentum—several big shows in production and a deep development slate that we have been assembling since I first arrived.”

Levy joined the Banijay-owned Endemol Shine North America in October 2017. She has successfully transformed the studio’s programming team and developed original series with such talent as Will Arnett, John Cena, Nicole Byer, Keke Palmer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gal Gadot, John Cusack, Steve Zaillian, Gillian Flynn and more.