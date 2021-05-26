Endemol Shine NA Taps Head of Inclusion, Social Responsibility

ADVERTISEMENT

Karla Pita Loor has been named executive VP of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility at Endemol Shine North America.

Pita Loor, who was previously chief development officer at the TV Academy, will lead all social responsibility efforts for Endemol Shine North America and its studio labels, including Bunim/Murray Productions, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Authentic Entertainment, Stephen David Entertainment and Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog. In her newly created role, Pita Loor will also lead all diversity and inclusion program efforts, implementing new processes, policies and initiatives for Endemol Shine North America’s corporate and production staffers to support and enhance an inclusive and equitable corporate culture and talent development practices.

Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas at Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings, said: “At Endemol Shine North America, we have embraced diversity, inclusion and social responsibility as core business and moral imperatives and committed to content and a workforce that is reflective of the rich diversity of our audiences,” said Abrego. “As a leader in the social impact and entertainment space, with a deep understanding of the power of representation, Karla will be a key partner in creating a culture of inclusivity and innovation across our company, while leading strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations.”

Pita Loor added: “I’ve gotten to know Cris through our work at the Television Academy and been inspired by his commitment to representation and inclusion, which is reflected in the diverse slate of programming produced by Endemol Shine North America and its studio labels. I’m just thrilled to be joining this extraordinary team as a key stakeholder and contributor advancing the commitment to inclusive content, workforce, and talent programs and driving the external partnerships that enable and reinforce that work.”