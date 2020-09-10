MasterChef Restaurant Concept Coming to the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Endemol Shine North America and the private equity financier VC Capital Holdings have partnered to bring the first MasterChef restaurant concept to the U.S.

The concept aims to be an immersive dining experience, with a menu featuring signature dishes and recipes that have been prepared on the series. Diners will have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be in the MasterChef kitchen by participating in familiar show challenges, including ordering the Mystery Box and selecting surprise ingredients for the chef to prepare.

In Dubai, MasterChef, the TV Experience features an interior design inspired by the famous MasterChef kitchen and a menu that spotlights former contestants and winners from various international seasons of the hit global series. The location and opening details for the U.S. iteration of the concept will be announced at a later date.

Amber Sheppo, senior VP of licensing at Endemol Shine North America, said: “We are so thrilled to be partnering with VC Capital Holdings to bring this unique MasterChef dining experience to restaurant-goers in the U.S. VC Capital has had success in providing unique experiences and concepts in the restaurant and hospitality industry and we couldn’t have a better partner to bring the excitement and energy of MasterChef to American diners.”

Antonio Primo, managing partner at VC Capital Holdings, said: “After seeing the success of the MasterChef restaurant in Dubai, I knew this was the perfect concept for diners here in the U.S. With a menu curated from the hit show’s Champion and Finalist recipes, MasterChef is about the passion for cooking and the emotional connection we have with food. From the famous Clock to the ‘Mystery Box’ to finalist and Champion residencies and masterclasses, the experience is extraordinary. Particularly in the current environment, this type of vibe dining, where people can stay for an evening and safely socialize, is reshaping the hospitality market. Our investment community has energized around the launch and we’re looking forward to opening the first of several locations in 2021.”