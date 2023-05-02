MasterChef Australia Paused with Jock Zonfrillo’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of the death of chef, author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia have suspended the broadcast of MasterChef Australia this week.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away,” the Zonfrillo family said in a statement.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time, we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Network 10 And Endemol Shine Australia commented: “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.

“Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures, and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fuelled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job.

“Jock’s love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years of age. From that point onward, there was no holding him back, and by 17, he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his eponymous restaurant, Marco Pierre White.

“Throughout his career, he worked with world-famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world. His talent saw him shine in the world’s most formidable kitchens, and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia.

“Jock’s Restaurant Orana was recognized with the coveted distinction of three hats in both 2019 and 2020, and he also received global accolades, accepting the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018.

“In 2019, Jock was named as a judge on MasterChef Australia, in which he took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and, of course, inspiring a nation of home cooks.

“Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humor, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed.”

Beverley McGarvey, executive VP of Paramount ANZ, said: “This is a terribly sad day for Jock’s family and friends, his Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia colleagues and for MasterChef fans around Australia and the world.

“Jock was an extraordinary man. He was a wonderful colleague and friend, and we feel very privileged to have had him play such an important and impactful role in MasterChef. Despite all his notable professional milestones, nothing brought him more joy or happiness than his family. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.”

Peter Newman, CEO of Endemol Shine Australia, said: “We are shocked and extremely saddened by the news of Jock’s passing. Jock was an incredible talent, not just as a renowned chef, but as someone who could bring joy into the homes of people in Australia and around the world in his role as judge on MasterChef Australia.

“On set, he was loved by the team, and his passion for food and the show was infectious. He was also a brilliant champion for the contestants on MasterChef, always wanting the very best for them. He will be deeply missed by the entire MasterChef team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”