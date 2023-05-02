DAZN Launches Two New Global FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

DAZN has added to its bouquet two new global FAST channels: DAZN Combat and DAZN Women’s Football.

DAZN Combat features the best action across boxing and MMA, including live events, highlights, archive fights, documentaries and more. DAZN will show live boxing events as well as reruns and documentaries that celebrate the best boxers on the planet, from its roster of boxing and combat properties, including Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy and MF & DAZN: X Series and combat sports such as the PFL Archive, Ansgar Fighting League, Naciones MMA, Muay Thai for Life, Primetime Wrestling, KOK, MMA Bushido and Dream Boxing.

DAZN Women’s Football features competitions such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) and Finetwork Liga F as well as archives, behind-the-scenes access and highlights of the best moments. The channel will also show documentaries, including EQUALS and The Game that Changed Football. The first live match on the channel will be the second leg of UWCL semi-final on 27 April, Chelsea FC Women vs FC Barcelona.

LG will be carrying the channels globally (not including DAZN’s core territories). They will be available on LG Channels in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Sweden), Netherlands, France and Australia. Samsung TV Plus will also be distributing the DAZN Women’s Football Channel in Australia and New Zealand. VIDAA will carry both channels in Australia, Brazil and Mexico. Other partners will be brought on board following the launch.

Veronica Diquattro, CEO of global markets at DAZN, said: “DAZN is the home of women’s football, boxing and fight sports globally. We are committed to increasing the global presence of these sports in markets across the world and the channels will help even more sports fans have greater access to top-tier sports rights across the globe. We already have an impressive rights portfolio of global rights properties in non-core markets and the global FAST channels highlight our commitment to provide frictionless, anytime, anywhere sports entertainment to passionate fans.”

Daniel Palmisano, Samsung TV Plus’ head of business development, said: “In our commitment to deliver premium sports channels to Samsung TV Plus, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with DAZN for the launch of DAZN’s Women’s Football channel on Samsung TV Plus Australia and New Zealand. Now fans will be able to enjoy all the excitement of women’s football including the best football competitions live from around the world, on our growing platform.”

“The user base of LG Channels in Europe has tripled in the last year, thanks to availability of a growing number of channels”, said Chris Jo, senior VP of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “With the addition of DAZN’s popular sports channels we expect more LG TV customers in Europe can enjoy their favorite game on the big screen at home.”