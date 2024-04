ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish TV Festival, to be held May 7 to 9 and featuring prominent executives and stars such as I Am Mother’s Özge Özpirinçci and One Love’s Barış Kılıç, among others, is a virtual event in Spanish and English that will focus on the Turkish television segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia. View the complete list of participants here and register for free here.