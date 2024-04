ADVERTISEMENT

PBS Distribution has launched the new FAST channel PBS Retro, featuring classic shows from the public broadcaster, on Roku.

PBS Retro introduces new audiences to—and allows older viewers to rediscover—shows from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, including Kratts’ Creatures, Thomas and Friends, Zoboomafoo, Reading Rainbow and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

PBS Retro joins other FAST channels available from PBS Distribution, such as PBS Food, PBS | Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child, Antiques Road Trip and PBS Nature.

“We recognize how important PBS programming has been for generations, and PBS Retro creates a space where viewers can revisit cherished shows from their youth but also share these timeless series with a new audience,” said Andrea Downing, president of PBS Distribution.