Viaplay Added to Roku Devices in the U.S., Canada & U.K.

A new multiyear partnership has made the Viaplay streaming service available for subscription through Roku devices in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Viewers in all three countries can subscribe directly to Viaplay’s complete local offerings via Roku. In December, Viaplay Group and Roku added Viaplay to The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions lineup in the U.S.

Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group’s executive VP and chief commercial officer for North America and Viaplay Select, said: “This multiyear partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has an outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling—both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet—and to sports supporters across the U.K.”

Mary-Anne Taylor, director of international content distribution at Roku, added: “Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content, such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting-edge search features and functionality. This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the U.K.”

Viaplay is available as a direct-to-consumer app in 13 countries and is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms.