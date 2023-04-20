Tobi de Graaff Joining Sky Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios alum Tobi de Graaff has been tapped by Sky Studios in a new role as senior VP of commercial.

De Graaff will have overall responsibility for Sky Studios’ commercial and co-production partnerships, including its distribution partnership with colleagues at NBCUniversal Global Distribution. He will work closely with the editorial and commissioning teams across Europe and also oversee the international scripted team.

Joining in July, de Graaff will report to Caroline Cooper, COO at Sky Studios.

Most recently, de Graaff founded Beiboot Representation with a focus on developing and financing premium television projects. Prior to that, he worked at BBC Studios as director of commissioning and co-production and previously held roles at BBC Worldwide looking after distribution, production partnerships and launching channel brands across Western Europe. He also worked at ITV Studios Global Entertainment, where he led program sales worldwide.

“Tobi is an excellent fit for Sky Studios,” said Cooper. “His proven track record, broad experience of scripted and unscripted content and his strong relationships across the industry will help us deliver on our goal to deliver unmissable Sky Original content on a global scale.”