The Royal Television Society (RTS) has revealed plans for its RTS London Convention 2024, with speakers such as the BBC’s Tim Davie, Channel 4’s Alex Mahon, ITV’s Carolyn McCall and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos taking part in the one-day event.

Take place on September 17 at Kings Place, London, the biennial event will be chaired by Netflix’s Anna Mallett, VP of production for EMEA and the U.K., with Netflix coming on board as the principal sponsor.

The 2024 convention is titled The Next Episode: Keeping Our Creative Edge and will focus on how the U.K. can hold on to its creative excellence, take full advantage of the opportunities of the future and successfully navigate the challenges.

The initial lineup confirmed to speak at the Convention includes Davie, director-general of BBC; Mahon, CEO of Channel 4; McCall, CEO of ITV; Amol Rajan, journalist and presenter; and Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. Richard Osman and Marina Hyde will also be joining, with further industry executives announced in the coming weeks.

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, said: “As ever, identifying a pertinent theme, one that celebrates and also challenges the industry, is critical to our convention. Thank you so much to Anna Mallett, our chair for this tentpole in the industry calendar and to Netflix for being this year’s principal sponsor of the RTS London Convention 2024. We have already secured a number of industry luminaries who are set to be part of the discussions in September, and we are looking forward to announcing further speakers in the coming weeks.”

Mallett said: “Netflix has been part of the U.K.’s creative community for over a decade now, and it’s a real honor to be the first streamer to chair this year’s RTS Convention.

“The theme The Next Episode: Keeping Our Creative Edge, recognizes that the U.K.’s renowned tradition of creative brilliance, quality craftsmanship and best-in-class productions are key to our long-term success.

“We’re excited to convene the industry and debate how we take full advantage of the opportunities the future presents, and work together to face down its challenges.”