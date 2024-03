ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has revealed the winners for the RTS Programme Awards 2024, which saw the BBC scoring 21 nods overall, including the hit drama The Sixth Commandment taking home three, the most for any program.

Happy Valley (Lookout Point in co-production with AMC for BBC) came out on top for drama series. The winner for limited series is The Sixth Commandment (Wild Mercury Productions and True Vision for BBC). Extraordinary won for scripted comedy (Sid Gentle Films for Disney+).

Also in drama, the winner for single drama is Partygate (Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4), while EastEnders (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC) won for soap and continuing drama.

The comedy-drama winner is Juice (Various Artists Limited for BBC). For comedy entertainment, it was Rob & Romesh Vs (CPL Productions for Sky Max).

Squid Game: The Challenge (Studio Lambert, The Garden for Netflix) won for entertainment. The win for formatted popular factual went to Sort Your Life Out (Optomen Television for BBC).

In the performance categories, the female comedy winner is Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops (BBC Studios Comedy Productions and Mondo Deluxe Productions for BBC), with Hammed Animashaun winning on the male comedy side also for Black Ops. Tamara Lawrance won for lead actor female for Time (BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC), and Kane Robinson won for lead actor male for Top Boy (Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew and SpringHill Entertainment for Netflix). Supporting nods went to Bella Ramsey for Time and Éanna Hardwicke for The Sixth Commandment.

In writers, the award for comedy went to Jack Rooke for Big Boys (Roughcut TV for Channel 4) and drama to Sarah Phelps for The Sixth Commandment.

Hannah Waddingham was recognized for entertainment performance for Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for BBC).

The arts winner is Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World (BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions for BBC). In history, the winner is White Nanny, Black Child (Doc Hearts/Tigerlily Productions for Channel 5). Chimp Empire won for science and the natural world.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland (KEO Films and Walk on Air Films for BBC) won for doc series, while single doc went to Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story (Story Films; Archface Films for Sky Documentaries).

The Breakthrough Award went to Lucy Edwards for Japan—The Way I See It: The Travel Show (BBC Current Affairs for BBC).

A Kind of Spark (9 Story Media for BBC) won for children’s program.

Royal Television Society Gold Medal was presented to broadcaster and producer Dame Esther Rantzen, the second woman to receive it.

The judges’ award went to Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Stephen Lambert received the outstanding achievement award.