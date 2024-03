MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The April/MIPTV digital editions of World Screen, TV Kids, TV Real and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen

Changing Directions: Distribution trends. Plus, interviews with ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s Bert Habets, Bell Media’s Sean Cohan, Boat Story’s Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph and Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall and highlights from the TV Formats Screenings Festival and TV Drama Screenings Festival.

TV Kids

Survival Strategies; STEAM & Social-Emotional Shows. Plus, an interview with PBS KIDS’ Sara DeWitt.

TV Real

Distributors Survey. Plus, an interview with E. Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin about National Geographic’s Photographer.

TV Listings

Highlights from several distributors, including links to trailers.