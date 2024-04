ADVERTISEMENT

In American Rust: Broken Justice, a highlight from Boat Rocker’s catalog, a police detective attempts to infiltrate and bring down a corrupt ring of fellow officers and endangers himself and the people he cares about in the process.

The crime drama “reworks the universally popular tale of good versus evil, as a flawed but empathetic hero challenges corruption and crime,” says Jon Rutherford, president of global rights, franchise and content strategy at Boat Rocker Studios.

How I Got Here sees young adults travel with their immigrant parents back to their home countries to explore their heritage and reunite with family.

The children’s show Olga da Polga, based on the best-selling books from Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear, follows the adventures of the titular guinea pig heroine and her animal friends.

“These shows give a glimpse at the strength of our award-winning portfolio, which really does offer something for everyone,” adds Rutherford.